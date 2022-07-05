Early Trading Has Niu (NIU) Falling for July 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NIU - Market Data & News Trade

Niu Technologies - ADR (NASDAQ:NIU) has already fallen $-0.63 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $8.53, Niu has moved 7.39% lower ahead of market open.

The company fell 4.48% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Niu investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Niu Technologies - ADR visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:12:21 est.

About Niu Technologies - ADR

As the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU Technologies designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric bicycles and motorcycles. NIU has a product portfolio consisting of seven series, four e-scooter series, including NQi, MQi and UQi with smart functions and Gova, two urban commuter electric motorcycles series RQi and TQi, and a performance bicycle series, NIU Aero. Different series of products address the needs of different segments of modern urban residents and resolve the demands of different scenarios of urban travel, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to offer the products and services.

To get more information on Niu Technologies - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Niu Technologies - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Guide To Bear Market Investing Cable TV May Lose Half of Subscribers by 2030: Jeff Kagan Will Mining Stocks Fall Further? 3 Reasons To Be Optimistic About the Global Shipping Industry