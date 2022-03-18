Early Trading Has NiSun Enterprise Development Co (NISN) Climbing for March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NISN - Market Data & News Trade

NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ:NISN) is active in pre-market trading today, March 18, with shares gaining 4.59% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 70.21% year-to-date while moving 0.63% higher over the last 5 days.

About NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd - Class A

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration, by cultivating/creating an ecosystem of openness and empowerment. Nisun has built a linked platform that incorporates supply chain, banking, securities, trust, insurance, funds, state-owned enterprises, among other businesses. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain while also assisting with supply-side sub-sector reform.

