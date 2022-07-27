Early Trading Has NextDecade (NEXT) on the Move for July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NEXT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 27.

Ahead of the market's open, NextDecade stock has risen 5.76% from the previous session’s close.

NextDecade gained $0.19 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

About NextDecade Corporation

NextDecade Corporation is committed to providing the world access to cleaner energy. NextDecade, through its wholly owned subsidiaries Rio Grande LNG and NEXT Carbon Solutions, is developing a 27 mtpa LNG export facility in South Texas along with one of the largest carbon capture and storage projects in North America. The Rio Grande LNG facility is expected to be the largest and greenest U.S. LNG export solution linking Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale natural gas to the global LNG market. NextDecade is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

