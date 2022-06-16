Early Trading Has Newpark (NR) on the Move for June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) are on the move in pre-market trading for June 16.

Ahead of the market's open, Newpark stock is down 7.41% from the previous session’s close.

Newpark was up $0.01 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Newpark visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:20:32 est.

About Newpark Resources, Inc.

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries.

To get more information on Newpark Resources, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Newpark Resources, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles