Early Trading Has New Oriental Education & (EDU) Falling for March 17

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. - ADR (NYSE:EDU) has already fallen $-0.05 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.19, New Oriental Education & has moved 4.20% lower ahead of market open.

The company fell 5.56% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for New Oriental Education & investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:13:52 est.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. - ADR

New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China offering a wide range of educational programs, services and products to a varied student population throughout China. New Oriental's program, service and product offerings consist of K-12 after-school tutoring, test preparation, language training for adults, pre-school education, primary and secondary school education, education materials and distribution, online education, and other services.

