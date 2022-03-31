Early Trading Has Neurometrix (NURO) Climbing for March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NURO - Market Data & News Trade

Neurometrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) is active in pre-market trading today, March 31, with shares gaining 8.84% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 14.34% year-to-date and has moved 3.12% higher over the last 5 days.

About Neurometrix Inc.

NeuroMetrix is an innovation-driven company focused on the development and global commercialization of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of disorders involving the nervous system. The Company has three commercial products. DPNCheck® is a diagnostic device that provides rapid, point-of-care detection of peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE® is a diagnostic device that provides automated, in-office nerve conduction studies for the evaluation of focal neuropathies. Quell® is a wearable neurostimulation device indicated for symptomatic relief of chronic pain that is available over-the-counter.

