Early Trading Has Myriad Genetics, (MYGN) on the Move for March 11

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has already gained $0.73 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $27.26, Myriad Genetics, has moved 2.68% higher ahead of market open.

The company rose 16.10% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Myriad Genetics, investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:27:19 est.

About Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to transforming patient lives worldwide. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.

