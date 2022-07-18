Early Trading Has MFS Special Value (MFV) Moving for July 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MFV - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 18.

Ahead of the market's open, MFS Special Value stock has risen 6.17% from the previous session’s close.

MFS Special Value rose $0.04 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on MFS Special Value visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:03:31 est.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS® Special Value Trust is a high-yield taxable closed-end fund. The fund seeks high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation.

To get more information on MFS Special Value Trust and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: MFS Special Value Trust's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles