Early Trading Has MFS Intermediate Highome Fund (CIF) on the Move for July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CIF - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 29.

Ahead of the market's open, MFS Intermediate Highome Fund stock has climbed 5.00% from the previous session’s close.

MFS Intermediate Highome Fund rose $0.02 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on MFS Intermediate Highome Fund visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:00 est.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS® Intermediate High Income Fund is a high-yield taxable closed-end bond fund. The fund Seeks high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation.

To get more information on MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: MFS Intermediate High Income Fund's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles