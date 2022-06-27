Early Trading Has Mesa Royalty (MTR) on the Move for June 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) are on the move in pre-market trading for June 27.

Ahead of the market's open, Mesa Royalty stock gained 34.41% from the previous session’s close.

Mesa Royalty was up $0.31 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust operates oil and natural gas properties in Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Trust provides unit holders with cash distributions and tax credits under Section 29 of the Internal Revenue Code.

