Early Trading Has Marin Software (MRIN) on the Move for March 29

Shares of Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:MRIN) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 29.

Ahead of the market's open, Marin Software stock dropped 12.26% from the previous session’s close.

Marin Software gained $0.97 in the last session and looks to continue today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:20:36 est.

About Marin Software Inc

Marin Software Incorporated's mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world's largest publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software's technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe.

