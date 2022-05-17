Early Trading Has LSB Industries, (LXU) on the Move for May 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LXU - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 17.

Ahead of the market's open, LSB Industries, stock has climbed 5.14% from the previous session’s close.

LSB Industries, was up $0.39 in the last session and looks to continue today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:51:03 est.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB's products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States.

