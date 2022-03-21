Early Trading Has Lixte (LIXT) on the Move for March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LIXT - Market Data & News Trade

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIXT) has already risen $0.04 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.28, Lixte has moved 3.13% higher ahead of market open.

The company is up 12.28% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Lixte investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:06:42 est.

About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a biotech company that identifies enzyme targets associated with serious common diseases and then designs novel compounds to attack those targets. Lixte's product pipeline is primarily focused on inhibitors of protein phosphatases, used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or X-ray and immune checkpoint blockers.

