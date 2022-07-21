Early Trading Has Live (LIVE) Moving for July 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LIVE - Market Data & News Trade

Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:LIVE) has already gained $1.7 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $32.15, Live has moved 5.29% higher ahead of market open.

The company has risen 13.48% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Live investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:14:36 est.

About Live Ventures Inc

Live Ventures Incorporated, originally incorporated in 1968, is a diversified holding company with several wholly owned subsidiaries and a strategic focus on acquiring profitable companies that have demonstrated a strong history of earnings power. Through its subsidiary Marquis Industries, the company manufactures and sells residential and commercial carpets primarily in North America. Marquis Industries also designs, sources and sells hard-surface flooring. Through its subsidiary Precision Marshall, the company manufactures and sells steel in four product categories: Deluxe Alloy Plate, Deluxe Tool Steel Plate, Precision Ground Flat Stock, and Drill Rod. Through its subsidiary Vintage Stock, an award-winning entertainment retailer, the company sells new and pre-owned movies, classic and current generation video games and systems, music on CD & LP, collectible comics, books, toys, and more. Vintage Stock, through its stores and website, ships product worldwide directly to the customer's doorstep. Through its subsidiary ApplianceSmart, the company sells new major household appliances in the United States through a company-owned retail store in Columbus, Ohio operating under the name ApplianceSmart®. All Live Ventures companies are rooted in their local communities where they contribute to the local economy and serve as responsible corporate neighbors.

