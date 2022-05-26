Early Trading Has Liquidia (LQDA) Climbing for May 26

Shares of Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 26.

Ahead of the market's open, Liquidia stock has climbed 10.14% from the previous session’s close.

Liquidia rose $0.28 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:18:19 est.

About Liquidia Corp

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT technology. The Company operates through two subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies is developing two product candidates: LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and LIQ865, an injectable, sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the management of local post-operative pain for three to five days after a procedure. Liquidia PAH, LLC provides commercialization for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as Treprostinil Injection, Sandoz Inc.'s first-to-file, generic treprostinil for PAH.

