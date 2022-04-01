Early Trading Has Liberty TripAdvisor - Series A (LTRPA) Moving for April 1

Financial Markets by TradingView

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc - Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has already risen $0.14 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $2.05, Liberty TripAdvisor - Series A has moved 6.83% higher ahead of market open.

The company is up 2.50% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Liberty TripAdvisor - Series A investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 05:28:57 est.

About Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc - Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. consists of its subsidiary TripAdvisor. TripAdvisor is the world's largest online travel community, aggregating reviews and opinions from its community of travelers about destinations, accommodations, restaurants and activities throughout the world.

