Early Trading Has Lemonade (LMND) Climbing for August 9

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) has already gained $2.65 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $25.11, Lemonade has moved 10.55% higher ahead of market open.

The company is up 22.43% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Lemonade investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:34:07 est.

About Lemonade Inc

Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, and pet health insurance in the United States, contents and liability insurance in Germany and the Netherlands, and renters insurance in France, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, Lemonade set out to replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available for most of the United States, Germany, the Netherlands and France and continues to expand globally.

