Early Trading Has Leap (LPTX) on the Move for May 10

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) is active in pre-market trading today, May 10, with shares climbing 7.84% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 68.52% year-to-date and has moved 25.55% lower over the last 5 days.

About Leap Therapeutics Inc

Leap Therapeutics is focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Leap's most advanced clinical candidate, DKN-01, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein, a Wnt pathway modulator. DKN-01 is in clinical trials in patients with esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers. Leap has entered into a strategic partnership with BeiGene, Ltd. for the rights to develop DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand.

