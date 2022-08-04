Early Trading Has Kulicke & Soffa Industries, (KLIC) Moving for August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KLIC - Market Data & News Trade

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) is active in pre-market trading today, August 4, with shares falling 5.04% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 19.88% year-to-date and posted 0.79% gains over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Kulicke & Soffa Industries, visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:15:18 est.

About Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

To get more information on Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles