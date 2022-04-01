Early Trading Has Kaixin Auto (KXIN) Moving for April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KXIN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) are on the move in pre-market trading for April 1.

Ahead of the market's open, Kaixin Auto stock gained 3.48% from the previous session’s close.

Kaixin Auto lost $0.12 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Kaixin Auto visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:18:07 est.

About Kaixin Auto Holdings

Founded in 2015 as a venture into China's used car financing market by its corporate parent Renren Inc., Kaixin Auto is a leading premium used car dealership in China. Supported by the rapid growth of China's used car market and leveraging its own hybrid business model that offers both strong online and offline presence, Kaixin has transformed from a tech-enabled financing platform into a nationwide dealer network that combines self-owned and affiliated dealers as well as value added and after-sale services.

To get more information on Kaixin Auto Holdings and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Kaixin Auto Holdings's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles