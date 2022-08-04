Early Trading Has JELD-WEN (JELD) Climbing for August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JELD - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) are on the move in pre-market trading for August 4.

Ahead of the market's open, JELD-WEN stock is up 6.91% from the previous session’s close.

JELD-WEN was down $1.4 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:16:24 est.

About JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the world's largest door and window manufacturers, operating manufacturing facilities in 20 countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN® brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Trend® in Australia.

