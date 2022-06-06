Early Trading Has Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Climbing for June 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IVR - Market Data & News Trade

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) has already risen $15.75 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.75, Invesco Mortgage Capital has moved 900.00% higher ahead of market open.

The company is up 0.57% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Invesco Mortgage Capital investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:16:33 est.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.

