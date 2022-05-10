Early Trading Has Intrusion (INTZ) Falling for May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange INTZ - Market Data & News Trade

Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:INTZ) is active in pre-market trading today, May 10, with shares losing 5.00% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 41.86% year-to-date and posted 10.31% loses over the last 5 days.

About Intrusion Inc

NTRUSION, Inc. is a global provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection solutions. INTRUSION’s family of solutions includes Shield™, a combination of plug-n-play hardware, software, global data, and real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) services that provide organizations with the most robust cybersecurity defense possible, TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. INTRUSION’s solutions help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private and regulated information for government and enterprise networks.

