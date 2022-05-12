Early Trading Has InMed (INM) Climbing for May 12

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INM) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 12.

Ahead of the market's open, InMed stock has climbed 16.77% from the previous session’s close.

InMed fell $0.0451 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:10:43 est.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol ('CBN'), in diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs.

