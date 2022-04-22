Early Trading Has Ingles Markets, (IMKTA) Moving for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IMKTA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Ingles Markets, Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ:IMKTA) are on the move in pre-market trading for April 22.

Ahead of the market's open, Ingles Markets, stock gained 5.00% from the previous session’s close.

Ingles Markets, fell $0.07 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

About Ingles Markets, Inc. - Class A

Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading supermarket chain with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the Company operates 198 supermarkets. In conjunction with its supermarket operations, the Company operates neighborhood shopping centers, most of which contain an Ingles supermarket. The Company also owns a fluid dairy facility that supplies Company supermarkets and unaffiliated customers.

