Early Trading Has India Fund (IFN) Climbing for March 8

Shares of India Fund Inc (NYSE:IFN) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 8.

Ahead of the market's open, India Fund stock has risen 7.58% from the previous session’s close.

India Fund lost $0.6 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

About India Fund Inc

The India Fund, Inc. (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is long-term capital appreciation, which it seeks to achieve by investing primarily in the equity securities of Indian companies.

