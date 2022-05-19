Early Trading Has IMAC (IMAC) Moving for May 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IMAC - Market Data & News Trade

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) is active in pre-market trading today, May 19, with shares gaining 16.75% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 25.40% year-to-date while moving 6.34% gains over the last 5 days.

About IMAC Holdings Inc

IMAC was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life-science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. IMAC owns or manages more than 15 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes including Ozzie Smith, David Price, Mike Ditka and Tony Delk. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize treating sports and orthopedic injuries and movement-restricting diseases without surgery or opioids.

