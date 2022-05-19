Early Trading Has IM Cannabis (IMCC) Moving for May 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IMCC - Market Data & News Trade

IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:IMCC) has already climbed $0.06 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.09, IM Cannabis has moved 5.51% higher ahead of market open.

The company has increased 21.11% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for IM Cannabis investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:13:26 est.

About IM Cannabis Corp

IMC is an MCO in the medical cannabis sector headquartered in Israel and with operations In Israel and Germany. Over the past decade, the Company believes that the IMC brand has become synonymous with quality and consistency in the Israeli medical cannabis market. The Company has also expanded its business to offer intellectual property-related services to the medical cannabis industry. In Europe, IMC operates through Adjupharm GmbH ("Adjupharm"), a German-based subsidiary and EU-GMP certified medical cannabis distributor. IMC's European presence is augmented by strategic alliances with various pan-European EU-GMP cultivators and distributors to capitalize on the increased demand for medical cannabis products in Europe and bring the IMC brand and its product portfolio to European patients.

