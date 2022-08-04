Early Trading Has Idera, (IDRA) on the Move for August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange IDRA - Market Data & News Trade

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) has already gained $0.0286 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.42, Idera, has moved 6.77% higher ahead of market open.

The company rose 2.52% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Idera, investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Harnessing the approach of the earliest researchers in immunotherapy and the company's vast experience in developing proprietary immunology platforms, Idera's development program is focused on priming the immune system to play a more powerful role in fighting cancer, ultimately increasing the number of people who can benefit from immunotherapy. Idera also continues to focus on the acquisition, development, and ultimate commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications characterized by small, well-defined patient populations with serious unmet needs.

