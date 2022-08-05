Early Trading Has Hywin (HYW) on the Move for August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HYW - Market Data & News Trade

Hywin Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:HYW) has already climbed $0.41 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $7.18, Hywin has moved 5.71% higher ahead of market open.

The company has risen 3.28% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Hywin investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Hywin Holdings Ltd - ADR visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 05:05:53 est.

About Hywin Holdings Ltd - ADR

Hywin is the third largest third-party wealth management service provider in China, with a 7.5% market share in terms of 2019 transaction value, according to CIC. Its primary services are wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management. Wealth management is currently its largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platform serves clients across generations. This unit markets and distributes investment products and funds that raise capital both privately and through public offerings.

To get more information on Hywin Holdings Ltd - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Hywin Holdings Ltd - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles