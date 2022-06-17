Early Trading Has HUYA (HUYA) on the Move for June 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HUYA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of HUYA Inc - ADR (NYSE:HUYA) are on the move in pre-market trading for June 17.

Ahead of the market's open, HUYA stock has risen 5.71% from the previous session’s close.

HUYA was down $0.44 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on HUYA visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:13:16 est.

About HUYA Inc - ADR

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in Chinawith a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China'syoung generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

To get more information on HUYA Inc - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: HUYA Inc - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles