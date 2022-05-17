Early Trading Has Hoth (HOTH) Moving for May 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HOTH - Market Data & News Trade

Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HOTH) is active in pre-market trading today, May 17, with shares climbing 5.79% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 29.84% year-to-date and posted 3.72% lower over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Hoth visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:15:36 est.

About Hoth Therapeutics Inc

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne and other immunological disorders. Hoth has also recently entered into two different agreements to further the development of two different therapeutic prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19.

