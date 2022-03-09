Early Trading Has Himax (HIMX) Moving for March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HIMX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Himax Technologies - ADR (NASDAQ:HIMX) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 9.

Ahead of the market's open, Himax stock gained 3.40% from the previous session’s close.

Himax was down $0.08 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:14:18 est.

About Himax Technologies - ADR

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The company is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, smartphone, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, the company designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, and LCOS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays (HUD)

