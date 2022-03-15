Early Trading Has Highome Securities Fund (PCF) Falling for March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PCF - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 15.

Ahead of the market's open, Highome Securities Fund stock is down 5.33% from the previous session’s close.

Highome Securities Fund fell $0.18 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund (formerly, Putnam High Income Securities Fund) is a Massachusetts business trust and is currently registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, as a closed-end diversified management investment company.

