Early Trading Has HEXO (HEXO) Moving for March 25

HEXO Corp (NYSE:HEXO) has already gained $0.0824 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.69, HEXO has moved 11.93% higher ahead of market open.

The company has increased 11.39% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for HEXO investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:15:55 est.

About HEXO Corp

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

