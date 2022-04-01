Early Trading Has Helix (HLXA) Moving for April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HLXA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Helix Acquisition Corp - Class A (NASDAQ:HLXA) are on the move in pre-market trading for April 1.

Ahead of the market's open, Helix stock has fallen 7.75% from the previous session’s close.

Helix rose $1.1 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

About Helix Acquisition Corp - Class A

Helix Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus on opportunities in healthcare or healthcare-related industries. The Company, sponsored by Helix Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Cormorant Asset Management.

