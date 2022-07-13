Early Trading Has Helius Medical (HSDT) Moving for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange HSDT - Market Data & News Trade

Helius Medical Technologies Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:HSDT) has already lost $-0.17 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.42, Helius Medical has moved 11.97% lower ahead of market open.

The company is up 7.58% over the last 5 days.

About Helius Medical Technologies Inc - Class A

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company's purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. The Company's first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNSTM).

