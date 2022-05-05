Early Trading Has Greenpro Capital (GRNQ) on the Move for May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GRNQ - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 5.

Ahead of the market's open, Greenpro Capital stock dropped 5.09% from the previous session’s close.

Greenpro Capital was up $0.0105 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Greenpro Capital Corp. with strategic offices across Asia, is a business incubator with a diversified business portfolio comprising finance, technology, banking, CryptoSX, a licensed crypto exchange for Securitized Token Offerings 'STO's', health and wellness and fine art. With 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. The Company also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies, covering finance, technology, FinTech, and health and wellness.

