Early Trading Has Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Moving for August 4

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) is active in pre-market trading today, August 4, with shares climbing 6.55% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 14.90% year-to-date and has moved 1.22% loses over the last 5 days.

About Green Brick Partners Inc

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns four homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes and Trophy Signature Homes), as well as a controlling interest in homebuilders in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group), Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes), and Dallas, Texas (Centre Living Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Providence Group Title, and Green Brick Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities.

