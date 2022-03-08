Early Trading Has Gold Standard (GSV) on the Move for March 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GSV - Market Data & News

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV) is active in pre-market trading today, March 8, with shares gaining 8.51% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 6.07% year-to-date and posted 14.63% higher over the last 5 days

About Gold Standard Ventures Corp

Gold Standard is developing the South Railroad Project, an open pit, heap leach gold project located in Elko County, Nevada. The project is part of a +21,000 hectare land package on the Carlin Trend, and is 100% owned or controlled by Gold Standard. The goal of the Company is to become the low-cost junior producer of choice in Nevada, one of the premier mining jurisdictions in the world.

