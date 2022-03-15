Early Trading Has Gold Royalty (GROY) Moving for March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GROY - Market Data & News

Shares of Gold Royalty Corp (NYSE:GROY) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 15.

Ahead of the market's open, Gold Royalty stock is up 3.10% from the previous session’s close.

Gold Royalty rose $0.13 in the last session and looks to continue today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:07:49 est.

About Gold Royalty Corp

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for our investors. GRC's diversified portfolio currently consists of net smelter return royalties ranging from 0.5% to 2.0% on 18 gold properties covering 12 projects located in the Americas.

