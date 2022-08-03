Early Trading Has Genie Energy (GNE) Climbing for August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GNE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd - Class B (NYSE:GNE) are on the move in pre-market trading for August 3.

Ahead of the market's open, Genie Energy stock has risen 6.80% from the previous session’s close.

Genie Energy was up $0.18 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Genie Energy visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:10:46 est.

About Genie Energy Ltd - Class B

Genie Energy Ltd.,is a global provider of energy services. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Retail Energy International division supplies customers in Europeand Asia. The Genie Energy Services division includes Diversegy, a commercial and industrial brokerage and consultative services company, and Genie Solar Energy and Prism Solar, which design, supply and install commercial solar solutions.

To get more information on Genie Energy Ltd - Class B and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Genie Energy Ltd - Class B's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles