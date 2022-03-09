Early Trading Has GBS (GBS) on the Move for March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GBS - Market Data & News Trade

GBS Inc (NASDAQ:GBS) has already gained $0.0299 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.67, GBS has moved 4.46% higher ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 2.90% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for GBS investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on GBS Inc visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:07:11 est.

About GBS Inc

GBS Inc. is on a mission to put the power of non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing in the hands of patients and their primary health practitioners at point of care. With the world-first Biosensor Platform, GBS Inc. is developing and launching diagnostic tests urgently needed to help eradicate COVID-19 and change the lives of people living with diabetes.

