Early Trading Has Gaia (GAIA) Falling for May 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GAIA - Market Data & News Trade

Gaia Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:GAIA) is active in pre-market trading today, May 26, with shares down 8.86% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 44.69% year-to-date and posted 10.90% lower over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Gaia visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 04:12:09 est.

About Gaia Inc - Class A

Gaia is a global video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in four primary channels-Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga-to its subscribers in 185 countries with approximately 8,000 titles. Over 85% of its library is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia.

To get more information on Gaia Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Gaia Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Will New AT&T, Dish Co-opetition Deal Work: Jeff Kagan Cisco Down 12% in Premarket Trading Thursday After Top Line Miss and Lower Forecast Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk To Step Down in Surprise Announcement Target Hits 52-Week Low After Missing Badly on First Quarter Earnings