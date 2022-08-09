Early Trading Has Freshpet (FRPT) Falling for August 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FRPT - Market Data & News Trade

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) has already dropped $-6.37 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $56.37, Freshpet has moved 11.30% lower ahead of market open.

The company rose 6.36% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Freshpet investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:58:17 est.

About Freshpet Inc

Freshpet's mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at its Kitchens in Bethlehem PA. The Company thoughtfully prepares its foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in local markets.

