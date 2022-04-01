Early Trading Has Forward Industries, (FORD) Moving for April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FORD - Market Data & News Trade

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) has already dropped $-0.04 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.72, Forward Industries, has moved 2.33% lower ahead of market open.

The company has increased 4.24% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Forward Industries, investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:58:01 est.

About Forward Industries, Inc.

Incorporated in 1962 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, Forward Industries is a global designer and distributor of custom carry and protective solutions. The company has a 30-year-plus track record of Far Eastern sourcing capability. Forward has subsidiaries in Switzerland and the U.K.

