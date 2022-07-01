Early Trading Has First US Bancshares (FUSB) Climbing for July 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FUSB - Market Data & News Trade

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) is active in pre-market trading today, July 1, with shares up 5.00% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 4.65% year-to-date while moving 2.52% higher over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on First US Bancshares visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:39:41 est.

About First US Bancshares Inc

First US Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia through First US Bank (the 'Bank'). In addition, the Company's operations include Acceptance Loan Company, Inc., a consumer loan company ('ALC'), and FUSB Reinsurance, Inc., an underwriter of credit life and credit accident and health insurance policies sold to the Bank's and ALC's consumer loan customers.

To get more information on First US Bancshares Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: First US Bancshares Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Guide To Bear Market Investing Cable TV May Lose Half of Subscribers by 2030: Jeff Kagan Will Mining Stocks Fall Further? 3 Reasons To Be Optimistic About the Global Shipping Industry