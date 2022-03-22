Early Trading Has First New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) Climbing for March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FPL - Market Data & News Trade

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) is active in pre-market trading today, March 22, with shares gaining 2.48% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 12.76% year-to-date and has moved 4.31% gains over the last 5 days.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (the "Fund") is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The Fund seeks to provide its common shareholders with a vehicle to invest in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, with a focus on investing in publicly traded master limited partnerships ("MLPs"), MLP-related entities and other companies in the energy sector and energy utility industries that are weighted towards non-cyclical, fee-for-service revenues. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 85% of its managed assets in equity and debt securities of MLPs, MLP-related entities and other energy sector and energy utilities companies that the Fund's Sub-Advisor believes offer opportunities for growth and income.

