Early Trading Has FG (FGF) Climbing for April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FGF - Market Data & News Trade

FG Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FGF) is active in pre-market trading today, April 12, with shares gaining 11.98% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 4.52% year-to-date and posted 26.86% higher over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on FG visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 04:55:30 est.

About FG Financial Group Inc

FG Financial Group, Inc. is implementing business plans to operate as a diversified insurance, reinsurance and investment management holding company and is incorporated in Delaware. The Company endeavors to make opportunistic and value-oriented investments in insurance, reinsurance and related businesses. The Company's principal business operations are conducted through its subsidiaries and affiliates. The Company also provides investment management services.

To get more information on FG Financial Group Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: FG Financial Group Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal Trevi Therapeutics Raises $55 Million in Private Placement