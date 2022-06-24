Early Trading Has Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Climbing for June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EPM - Market Data & News

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM) has already risen $0.99 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $5.50, Evolution Petroleum has moved 18.00% higher ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 14.99% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Evolution Petroleum investors.

About Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management, and development of producing oil and gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Its largest assets are its interest in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field and its interest in a secondary recovery project in Wyoming's Hamilton Dome field.

